Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) and Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI) Financial Review

Credit One Financial (OTCMKTS:COFI) and Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Credit One Financial and Clear Channel Outdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit One Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Clear Channel Outdoor 1 4 3 0 2.25

Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus price target of $2.05, indicating a potential upside of 65.32%. Given Clear Channel Outdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clear Channel Outdoor is more favorable than Credit One Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Credit One Financial and Clear Channel Outdoor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clear Channel Outdoor $2.68 billion 0.22 -$363.30 million ($0.63) -1.97

Credit One Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clear Channel Outdoor.

Volatility & Risk

Credit One Financial has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clear Channel Outdoor has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Credit One Financial and Clear Channel Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit One Financial N/A N/A N/A Clear Channel Outdoor -25.43% N/A -7.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Clear Channel Outdoor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clear Channel Outdoor beats Credit One Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credit One Financial

Credit One Financial, Inc. operates through its subsidiary, CEM International Ltd., which operates as an advertising agent to place and handle advertising. The company was founded on September 24, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays. It also provides street furniture equipment, cleaning and maintenance services, and production and creative services; and a public bicycle rental program, which offers bicycles for rent to the general public in various municipalities. The company serves the business service, retail, media, healthcare and medical, banking and financial services, retail, food/food products, entertainment, Internet and E-Commerce, and telecommunications. As of December 31, 2019, it owned or operated approximately 74,000 advertising displays in the United States; and 390,000 displays across 22 countries. The company was formerly known as Eller Media Company and changed its name to Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. in August 2005. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

