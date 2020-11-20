ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Up 55.7% in October

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the October 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 434.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGE stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

