Comparing Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Repro Med Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 559.97 -$7.63 million N/A N/A Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 8.61 $560,000.00 $0.01 454.00

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -622.53% -175.73% Repro Med Systems -1.74% 8.35% 6.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and Repro Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 Repro Med Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 788.89%. Repro Med Systems has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 193.69%. Given Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats Hancock Jaffe Laboratories on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells tissue based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It develops and manufactures bioprosthetic implantable devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

