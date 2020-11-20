Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.70 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.83. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.17.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. Analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Concho Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Concho Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

