Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.20%.

CWCO stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $32,255.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

