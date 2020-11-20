Contrasting Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND) & Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) and Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brooks Automation and Enviro Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $897.27 million 5.64 $64.85 million $1.26 54.47 Enviro Technologies $2.82 million 0.18 $590,000.00 N/A N/A

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and Enviro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 7.23% 7.95% 6.13% Enviro Technologies 19.22% -179.91% 33.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brooks Automation and Enviro Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 2 6 0 2.75 Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brooks Automation presently has a consensus price target of $62.88, suggesting a potential downside of 8.39%. Given Brooks Automation’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than Enviro Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Brooks Automation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Enviro Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Enviro Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services. Its products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that offer precision handling and clean wafer environments; and automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, reticle pod cleaners, and stockers. This segment also offers repair, diagnostic, and installation services, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrade services. The Brooks Life Science Systems segment provides automated cold storage systems; consumables, including various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. It also provides sample management services, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting. In addition, this segment offers sample intelligence software solutions and customer technology integration; laboratory work flow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, and clinical trial and consent management, as well as planning, data management, virtualization, and visualization services; and gene sequencing analysis and synthesis services. The company serves the semiconductor capital equipment and life sciences sample management markets in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

Enviro Technologies Company Profile

Enviro Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

