Contrasting TELUS (NYSE:TU) & Teletouch Communications (OTCMKTS:TLLEQ)

Teletouch Communications (OTCMKTS:TLLEQ) and TELUS (NYSE:TU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Teletouch Communications alerts:

This table compares Teletouch Communications and TELUS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teletouch Communications N/A N/A N/A TELUS 9.53% 13.33% 4.01%

Teletouch Communications has a beta of -1.17, indicating that its share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELUS has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Teletouch Communications and TELUS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teletouch Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A TELUS 0 2 7 0 2.78

TELUS has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.67%. Given TELUS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TELUS is more favorable than Teletouch Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of TELUS shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.1% of Teletouch Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teletouch Communications and TELUS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teletouch Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TELUS $11.05 billion 2.18 $1.32 billion $1.10 17.05

TELUS has higher revenue and earnings than Teletouch Communications.

Summary

TELUS beats Teletouch Communications on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teletouch Communications Company Profile

Teletouch Communications, Inc. provides wireless services and consumer electronics to individual consumers, businesses, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. It offers wireless telecommunications solutions, including cellular, GPS-telemetry, and wireless messaging. Teletouch Communications serves approximately 38,000 cellular customers. The company also provides its products and services through a chain of 19 retail and agent stores under the Teletouch and Hawk Electronics brand names; direct sales force; and through various retail e-commerce Websites. In addition, it operates a consumer electronics and cellular equipment wholesale distribution business, primarily serving carrier agents, rural cellular carriers, smaller consumer electronics, and automotive retailers and auto dealers. The company acquires, sells, and supports various types of cellular telephones, related accessories, telemetry, car audio, and car security products under various direct distribution agreements with manufacturers. Teletouch Communications, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On October 3, 2013, Teletouch Communications Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions. As of October 7, 2020, it had 15.4 million customer connections covering wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Teletouch Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teletouch Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.