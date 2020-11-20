Copa (NYSE:CPA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Copa had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 10.25%.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Copa has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Copa alerts:

CPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Copa from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.