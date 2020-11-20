Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Earnings Results

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $113.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.68. Copart has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

