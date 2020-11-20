Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Issues Earnings Results

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 11.20%.

Shares of NYSE CAAP opened at $2.87 on Friday. Corporación América Airports has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $459.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.