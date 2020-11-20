Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,840 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,461 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.33.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $383.54 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.86.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

