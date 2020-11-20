Credit Suisse Group Raises Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $121.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price objective increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WWD. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Get Woodward alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $110.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total transaction of $12,449,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,532.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $962,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,172,037. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Woodward by 109.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.