Critical Review: KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) & Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) and KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hang Seng Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KB Financial Group has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hang Seng Bank and KB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A KB Financial Group 18.30% 8.38% 0.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hang Seng Bank and KB Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hang Seng Bank $6.85 billion 4.76 $3.17 billion $1.64 10.41 KB Financial Group $14.46 billion 1.19 $2.87 billion $7.14 5.80

Hang Seng Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KB Financial Group. KB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hang Seng Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hang Seng Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. KB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hang Seng Bank pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KB Financial Group pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KB Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. KB Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hang Seng Bank and KB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hang Seng Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 KB Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

KB Financial Group beats Hang Seng Bank on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, time deposits, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment, and corporate wealth management services, as well as general banking, interest rate, money market, structured, derivative products, etc. In addition, the company offers trustee, nominee, fund management, stock broking, and property management services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates approximately 290 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a mainland China network with outlets in the Pearl River delta, the Yangtze River delta, the Bohai Rim region, and Midwest China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc. provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments. The company offers loans, deposit, and other related financial products and services to large, small, and medium-sized enterprises, as well as small and home office, and individuals and households; and engages in trading in securities and derivatives, funding, and other supporting activities. It also provides investment banking, brokerage, and other supporting services; property and life insurance; and credit sale, cash service, card loan, and other related services. In addition, the company offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment finance; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory and securities dealing; claim; management; asset-backed securitization; investment trust; real estate investment; and trust asset management services. KB Financial Group Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

