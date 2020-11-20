Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Lowered to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup currently has $65.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUB. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Cubic from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.18.

NYSE:CUB opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.99. Cubic has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $73.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cubic will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 182.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

