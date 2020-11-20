Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CYM.V) (CVE:CYM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CYM.V) (CVE:CYM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 76832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22.

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CYM.V) (CVE:CYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.36 million for the quarter.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. It provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

