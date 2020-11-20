DeVault (DVT) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. DeVault has a market capitalization of $144,078.96 and $174.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeVault has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001633 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002652 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000790 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000204 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001581 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000664 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000163 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 356,293,083 coins and its circulating supply is 315,676,872 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.