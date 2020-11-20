Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Up 60.5% in October

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,200 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the October 15th total of 377,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $158.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.98 and a 200 day moving average of $139.22. The company has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $171.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.