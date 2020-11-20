Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digirad had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

Shares of DRAD opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Digirad has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.02.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Digirad in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Mobile Healthcare, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition.

