Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 17,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $115.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average is $98.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

