El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of El Pollo Loco worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $15.26 on Friday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

