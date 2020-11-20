Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ESLT. TheStreet lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $116.12 on Thursday. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,256,000 after buying an additional 61,436 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Elbit Systems by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 714,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,533,000 after purchasing an additional 227,747 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Elbit Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 86,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 92.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 69,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Elbit Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

