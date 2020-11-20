Embarr Downs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Embarr Downs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the October 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMBR opened at $0.00 on Friday. Embarr Downs has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About Embarr Downs

Embarr Downs, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, and racing thoroughbreds in the United States. It also focuses on acquiring and renovating single-family and multi-family properties. In addition, the company provides consulting services to organizations in various industries; and develops various gourmet food products.

