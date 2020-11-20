EnGold Mines Ltd. (EGM.V) (CVE:EGM) Stock Price Down 20%

EnGold Mines Ltd. (EGM.V) (CVE:EGM)’s stock price was down 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 377,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average daily volume of 95,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

About EnGold Mines Ltd. (EGM.V) (CVE:EGM)

EnGold Mines Ltd. explores and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, molybdenum, and magnetite deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 25,750 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada.

