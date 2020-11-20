Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ENI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,061,000 after buying an additional 329,252 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ENI by 1,821.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194,220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 54.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 438,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 154,854 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 14.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 132,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ENI stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.78. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on E shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Societe Generale raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

