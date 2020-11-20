Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 23.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 622,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188,306 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Entegris were worth $46,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other Entegris news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $90.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.