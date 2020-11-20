Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.30% of Entergy worth $59,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Entergy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 45,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 786,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,449,000 after purchasing an additional 80,841 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Entergy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.93.

ETR stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.