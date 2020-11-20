Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stake Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 114.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Equitable by 103.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Equitable by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

NYSE:EQH opened at $24.72 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

