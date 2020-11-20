Essentia (ESS) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Essentia token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, BitForex and Ethfinex. Essentia has a market cap of $359,778.35 and $6,482.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00078312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.67 or 0.00436584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00023173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00029733 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $524.35 or 0.02873275 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy, CoinBene and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.