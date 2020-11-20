Ethereum Gold (ETG) Market Capitalization Achieves $217,531.23

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $217,531.23 and approximately $5,119.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00078313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00438008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00023048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.78 or 0.02869506 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

