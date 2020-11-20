Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.35

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 136200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.03.

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ETX)

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities. The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

