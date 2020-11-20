Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EVBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

EVBN stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. Evans Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.21 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 86,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

