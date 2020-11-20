Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.
Shares of NYSE XAN opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 251.90, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Exantas Capital has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exantas Capital by 38.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Exantas Capital by 9.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 321,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.
About Exantas Capital
Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.
