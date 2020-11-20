Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE XAN opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 251.90, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Exantas Capital has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $98.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Exantas Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 347.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exantas Capital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exantas Capital by 38.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Exantas Capital by 9.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 321,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.