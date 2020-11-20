Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,892 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 720,955 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 187,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,724 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 199.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 26,422 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 31,280 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,832 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EXC opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Bank of America cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

