Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 62,250 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.80, for a total value of $17,230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Wednesday, November 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 60,783 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total value of $16,704,991.89.

On Friday, November 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total value of $17,153,610.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50.

On Monday, November 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00.

Shares of FB stock opened at $272.94 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.42. The company has a market cap of $777.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.