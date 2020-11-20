Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fate’s loss in the third quarter was wider than estimates and sales missed the same. The company’s candidates are mostly in research, preclinical or clinical development. The development of cell therapies is a relatively new and emerging field and any setback in the same will be detrimental. The manufacturing and distribution of these cell product candidates are complex and subject to a multitude of risks. These risks could substantially increase the development costs and limit the clinical and commercial supply of such candidates. Nevertheless, Fate’s efforts to develop its pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates are impressive. Fate has entered into collaborations with other companies, which are not only sources of funds but also provide research expertise. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

FATE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

FATE stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 669.7% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 271,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 236,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

