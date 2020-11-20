Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,737 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $68.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $736.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

In other news, Director Myles James Watts sold 1,200 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,040 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $75,587.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,090,204.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,623 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

