Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,844,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237,495 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.40% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $60,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $25.88 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

