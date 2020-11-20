FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the information security company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FEYE. Wedbush increased their price objective on FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.
NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. FireEye has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 173.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FireEye by 443.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FireEye during the second quarter valued at $125,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the third quarter valued at $125,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FireEye Company Profile
FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.
