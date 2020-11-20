FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the information security company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FEYE. Wedbush increased their price objective on FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on FireEye from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FireEye from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Get FireEye alerts:

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. FireEye has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. On average, analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 173.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FireEye by 443.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FireEye during the second quarter valued at $125,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in FireEye during the third quarter valued at $125,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.