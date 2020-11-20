First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.20

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $46.56, with a volume of 74545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 70.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

