Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the October 15th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FLXS opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%.

In other news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 59,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $986,874.09. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin bought 2,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $58,750.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,046.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 82,517 shares of company stock worth $1,439,689. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,009,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth about $2,805,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 229.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 145.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 47.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.