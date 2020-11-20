Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) Stake Cut by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Front Yard Residential worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Front Yard Residential by 8,389.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 1,039,366 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the second quarter worth $8,748,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the second quarter worth $5,331,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the second quarter worth $4,341,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the second quarter worth $4,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Front Yard Residential stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.58. Front Yard Residential Co. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.77). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Front Yard Residential Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RESI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities lowered Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

