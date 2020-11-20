Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,519 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Financial Institutions worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

NASDAQ FISI opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $323.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.25. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.