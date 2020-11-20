Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,572 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,702,000 after buying an additional 697,215 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $3,468,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 309,631 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,673,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 194,156 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCF opened at $9.95 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

