Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 417 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Insight Enterprises worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $562,000.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $69.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSIT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In related news, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $2,564,967.00. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,778.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,707. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

