Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 725 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Raven Industries worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 130,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $843.79 million, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Raven Industries news, Director Marc E. Lebaron purchased 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $109,986.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,151 shares in the company, valued at $280,782.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

