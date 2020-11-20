Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 310,735 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of TrueCar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TrueCar by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

TRUE opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.50. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised shares of TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

