Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,345 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Green Plains worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Green Plains by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Green Plains by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 5,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,438.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter S. Cronin sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $191,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

GPRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

GPRE opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $558.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.09.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

