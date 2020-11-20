Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,535 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 56,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $295,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

TAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $5.55 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $289.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

