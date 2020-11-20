Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,740 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Carriage Services worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Loeffel bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.89 per share, with a total value of $52,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,542.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSV stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $516.10 million, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $84.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Carriage Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

