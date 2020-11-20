Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175,858 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Clean Harbors worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 545.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,303,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 83.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 68,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLH. TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

NYSE CLH opened at $71.79 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $91,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,799.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,298,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,710,948.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

